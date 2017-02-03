In a systemwide effort to fight sexual assault and violence, the University of Wisconsin System launched a new website Friday that offers support services and resources to those looking to get information at their respective campus.

Two years ago, UW System President Ray Cross assigned the Task Force on Sexual Violence and Harassment to better the system’s ability to prevent sexual violence and harassment at all UW campuses.

Along with lowering sexual violence on UW System campuses, the website seeks to create safe classroom, living and campus environments.

In December 2016, the Task Force created a report that listed various policies and recommendations the UW System should adopt to fight the growing figure of sexual violence.

The report included recommendations for survivor resources, policy changes, outreach and partnership and continual assessment of campus climate. One of the key recommendations was to create a website that included information and resources on sexual violence.

The website allows users to look up services and resources located at each UW campus.

“[The site] represents the next step in the UW System’s longstanding commitment to ensure that all students, faculty and staff are provided with a safe educational and work environment free of discrimination, harassment and violence,” Cross said.

Along with providing information on the resources available at each respective campus, the website also contains informations on state and federal laws regarding sexual assault and violence.