Local musicians gathered at an open mic night Friday to share their incredibly unique talents.

“We’re here to do something completely new in the scene,” Dan Miller, who served as emcee of the night, said. “The dudes here have some great acts planned for tonight.”

The night started with a performance from John Doe, who impressed the crowd with his unique renditions of Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” played three times on acoustic guitar before he sat back down again.

Next came Sam Smith, a self-proclaimed singer/songwriter who has not yet finished writing a complete song.

“I’m so stoked to be here,” Smith said. “This is, you know, my passion.”

He decided to play “what he had so far,” which contained various repetitions of C, D and E minor chords.

Following Smith came another acoustic guitarist, Greg Long. He covered classic hits, including Coldplay’s “Yellow” and Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours,” which made the large crowd of ten people roar.

Next up came a band of newcomers, White Dudes, who coined their unique genre of punk rock music: medio-core. Their all-original songs focused on themes of drinking, hanging with your bros and how hilarious they find political correctness and safe spaces.

“We’re just here to have fun, you know?” frontman Zach Everson said. “People take things way too seriously in this world. What’s there even to worry about?”

Another acoustic guitarist, Jack Williams, impressed the audience with his cover of The Beatles’ “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.”

“The Beatles are simply revolutionary, and sincerely changed my life more than anything,” Williams said, after completing the crowd hit. “They invented rock music, right?”

When asked if the open mic night would ever seek to diversify their performers and audience, emcee Miller looked confused.

“We’ve got diversity of sound, baby,” Miller said. “That’s what matters.”