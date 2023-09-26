Live Memorial Union Terrace performances continue into fall

Summer may be over, but free, live music on the Memorial Union Terrace isn’t going anywhere just yet. There’s nothing like music on the terrace during a hot summer sunset, but there’s a certain vibe that comes with getting cozy and watching a show while watching the fall colors reflect on Lake Mendota. At the terrace, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee director Suneil Jurgensen said Terrace shows in the summer don’t feel quite like the ones in the fall.

“Aside from the energy that the students bring compared to general community members, the slightly cooler temps in the fall bring people even closer together on the terrace when the sun sets,” Jurgensen said. “You can feel the comradery in the fans while running fall Terrace shows.”

Concerts at the Terrace run while the weather permits, typically into October. Jurgensen said concerts move indoors to Der Rathskeller and Sett stages once temperatures drop.

Currently, the remainder of the terrace season is tentative, bands booked for the remainder of September and October may either play outside or inside at Der Rathskeller.

To close off September’s terrace lineup is Les Cordes en Blue Sept. 29 for WUD Music’s weekly “Behind the Beat Series.”

Cool Front, a trio based in Madison, will kick off October’s jazz series Oct. 6.

Wisconsin’ Ryan Meisel Quartet will perform Oct. 13.

The Kelly Jackson Quartet, led by award winning Native American artist Kelly Jackson, will perform Oct. 20.

Finally, Christo’s Novelty Combo will round out next month’s lineup Oct. 27.

“Open Mic Night” will also continue on the Terrace every Wednesday, so if you’re a musician, you can try your hand performing on an iconic stage.

Cuddle up at the Terrace and join WUD Music for the remainder of their outdoor season — whether it’s to listen to jazz or join them for a dance party, there’s something for everyone.

The lineup is curated by UW students, so there’s always something interesting happening. WUD Music is a student-run committee that books over 200 free concerts on campus each year, according to the program’s website.

“I believe Madison has a very strong live music scene and students are responsive all across campus,” Jurgensen said.