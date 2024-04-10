Comprehensive+guide+to+spring+concerts+in+Madison

As spring approaches, the sun starts peeking through the clouds, the grass turns greener, the trees start to bud, seasonal depression starts to lift and the city of Madison starts coming back to life. It’s time to change out of your warm winter pajamas and get back out on the town — and what better way to celebrate the arrival of spring than with live music at one of the many concerts Madison has to offer in the last weeks of the semester? From The Sylvee, to The Orpheum, to High Noon Saloon, Madison has no shortage of venues to bring all your favorite musical styles and artists to Madison this spring.

The Driver Era

Kicking off the start of school after spring break, The Driver Era will visit The Sylvee on April 10. The Driver Era combines the musical talents of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch. You might recognize Ross Lynch from his time on the Disney Channel or both brothers from their former band, R5. The Driver Era takes on a whole new identity with an alternative pop-rock sound and an electrifying stage presence. The band has released three original albums since 2019 — “X,” “Girlfriend” and “Summer Mixtape.” Some of their most popular songs include “A Kiss,” “Preacher Man,” “Afterglow,” “Rumors” and their most recent release, “Get Off My Phone.” A Driver Era show promises an intimate performance laced with a sultry energy and vibrance. General admission tickets for The Driver Era show at The Sylvee start at $35 and can be purchased online.

Caroline Rose

Next on the calendar, alternative singer-songwriter Caroline Rose is set to perform at High Noon Saloon on April 19. The Grammy-nominated artist originally released a folk and country inspired album “I Will Not Be Afraid” before transitioning to a more pop-rock sound with their next three albums, “Loner,” “Superstar” and “The Art of Forgetting.” Rose’s performances are lively, playful and personal, always keeping the crowd on their toes, according to a review from WERS radio. Some of Rose’s most popular songs are “Jeannie Becomes A Mom,” “Feel The Way I Want,” “More Of The Same,” “Cry!” and “Soul No. 5.” Caroline Rose’s show at High Noon Saloon is already sold out, but there is a waitlist available for those who still want a chance to see the spirited performance.

Godsmack

April 22, The Orpheum will host hard rock band Godsmack on “The Vibez Tour.” Godsmack recorded their first album in 1996 and has since become a rock staple with classics like “I Stand Alone,” “Awake” and “Voodoo.” The band has released 11 albums total with their most recent album “Lighting up the Sky” being the focus of the Vibez Tour — and what they also say will be their final album.

“The powerful storytelling of ‘Lighting Up the Sky’ covers boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more,” according to Godsmack’s website.

Tickets for the Godsmack performance at The Orpheum start at $108 and can be purchased online.

Alvvays

April 24, Canadian band Alvvays (pronounced ‘always’) will take The Sylvee stage at 8 p.m. Alvvays is an indie-pop band that formed in 2011, consisting of vocalist and guitarist Molly Rankin, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, bassist Abbey Blackwell and drummer Sheridan Riley. The laid-back energy of Alvvays’ dream pop, shoegaze musical style transfers into their performances. Alvvays has released three albums since 2014 — the self-titled “Alvvays” of 2014, “Antisocialites” released in 2017 and “Blue Rev” which was released in 2022 and is the highlight of their current tour. Some of their most popular songs are “Dreams Tonite,” “Archie, Marry Me,” “Adult Diversion,” “After The Earthquake” and “Tile By Tile.” General admission tickets to the Alvvays performance are $30 and can be purchased online.

girl in red

Nearing the end of April and the semester, Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven, known professionally as girl in red, will perform at The Sylvee for her “Doing It Again World Tour.” Girl in red’s popularity has exploded in recent years following her debut album “if I could make it go quiet” which came out in 2021, even performing as an opener on Taylor Swift’s renowned Eras Tour. Her indie bedroom pop musical style compliments her fun persona onstage, guaranteeing an entertaining and vivacious performance. Some of her most popular songs include “we fell in love in october,” “bad idea!” “i wanna be your girlfriend,” “Too Much” and her latest release “You Need Me Now?” which features pop star and fellow Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter. Girl in red will take The Sylvee’s stage on April 28 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets for the show are sold out, but balcony seating is still available starting at $114.

Whether you’re into Alvvays’ dream pop or Godsmack’s hard rock, Madison’s 2024 spring concert scene is sure to create unforgettable musical memories.