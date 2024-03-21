The bird is back: Return of Cardinal Bar

Once customers walk through the door of The Cardinal Bar, laughter, music and the sight of vintage and contemporary decor greet their eyes with a warmth of familiarity and a feeling I like to call “The Cardinal Effect” — once you get a taste, you can’t help coming back for more. Another step taken, and the original-tile floor makes one wonder the history the bar holds. An inclusive and beautiful space since the 1900s, this building holds history and isn’t afraid to show it, blending the simplicity of 1970s architecture with florid art nouveau.

It’s been nearly a year since The Cardinal Bar’s reopening, and if you haven’t heard of it before, now’s your chance to delve into the rich history and events the bar offers for all. In 1908, the building served its original purpose as part of The Cardinal Hotel. The hotel had run its course when, in 1974, previous owner Ricardo Gonzalez transformed the space underneath the hotel into a gay-friendly bar, Lindsay Christians wrote in a recent article for The Cap Times. Since then, the bar has undergone numerous changes of ownership, and now it’s back and ready to serve the many communities who call it home.

Currently owned by Carrie Tobias, Anthony Rineer and Andy Hansen, the bar is kept in good hands. Tobias personifies the uniqueness of the bar, thinking of creative names for drinks and events as part of the job. She said her favorite drink is the Corpse Reviver, and if that doesn’t gauge your interest, I’m not sure what will. Just one of many brilliant cocktails and drinks The Cardinal Bar has to offer, this one is a gin based drink with a spray of absinthe.

Advertisements

Tobias and I joked that the real Corpse Reviver could have been the “ancient” beer she and the rest of the crew found in the freezer when they started restoring the bar. Tobias explained it wasn’t in the best place when they found it. But, after a year, they restored the bar, keeping the original cozy feel and architecture from different time periods, while thrifting and antiquing for new age pieces to ‘emulate’ the vintage feel.

Each co-owner of The Cardinal Bar had ties to the area before deciding to restore the bar. Tobias studied at the University of Wisconsin, Rineer is a Madison local and Hansen has a robust knowledge of bartending and connections to the original Cardinal Bar owner. Tobias and Rineer also co-own another historical spot called Teddywedgers on the corner of our beloved State Street.

Rineer and Tobias decided to begin their business ventures in Madison for the sake of saving historical spots from becoming a mere memory. With Rineer’s local status and Tobias’s knack for history, they make for quite a duo.

“I feel like when The Cardinal closed, a lot of these different communities like the kink community, the queer community, a lot of, like, jazz performers and burlesque community, a lot of them really kind of took a hit with this closing,” Tobias said.

The Cardinal has been famous for themed nights over the years, including their fetish nights that have been popular, according to prior reporting by The Badger Herald. In February, the bar held a lot of events that are sure to interest — Funk it Friday, Latin Nights, Kinky Bingo and free STI testing — topped off with an event menu decorated with kittens and hearts. There’s something for anyone to dip their toe in.

Madison tends to be known partly for the drinking and bar scene, but there’s not a lot of nightlife options. Having spaces of joy that welcome and celebrate Latine, Black, queer, kink and burlesque communities is crucial to the wellbeing of people in these communities. It’s crucial to Madison as a whole.

When they first hard-launched their opening last June, The Cardinal Bar partnered with local LGBTQ+ organizations by donating a portion of money made from drinks for pride month.

“People love drinking, especially in Wisconsin, they love having a good time,” Tobias said. “They love dance, and they love DJs and if we can just give a little bit of, you know, the money earned from these nights to that community… I feel like we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

One of the event’s they routinely host, Tobias said, is called Sappho Secret. Most, if not all, of the DJ’s for the event are queer femmes. Giving them a space to perform and appreciating the fact most of their audiences tend to be queer, is “amazing” according to Tobias.

Many members of The Cardinal Bar staff also come to the bar for its nightlife when they’re not working, and Tobias has an inkling that it’s not only due to their discount. The Cardinal Bar is for everyone, and Tobias hopes in the future to do more 18-and-up events.

“And that kind of hits me in the sense that I want people to come and enjoy themselves, especially, you know, when you’re younger and …maybe part of the LGBTQ community having a space to be in and see other people thriving who are similar to you.”

Other plans for the future include a potential student discount and an upcoming Trans Visibility Ball. Students — especially in the daunting winter — may initially shy away from going to a bar that’s off campus, but it’s worth the trek. The Cardinal Bar provides a unique space where drinking culture doesn’t have to be as extreme as it often is perceived to be on campus.

Tobias says that while the bar isn’t a college bar by any means, they appreciate the support of college students and she thinks coming to the bar is a great way to think about social drinking as opposed to excessive drinking.

Stay updated on The Cardinal Bar’s events on their Instagram page or The Cardinal Bar website. I’ve seen their March calendar, and it’s one you won’t want to miss out on.