Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Breaking News
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Breaking: Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.
Advertisements
Latest Stories
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
by Anja BreiehagenApril 3, 2024
Experts weigh in on significance of Dane County in election year
Experts weigh in on significance of Dane County in election year
by Anna SmithApril 3, 2024
UW employees to be offered paid parental leave
UW employees to be offered paid parental leave
by John HerathApril 3, 2024
Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.
Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.
by Brianna DavisApril 2, 2024
Federal spending bills approved, funding to support UW research initiatives
Federal spending bills approved, funding to support UW research initiatives
by Margaret ShreinerApril 2, 2024
MSA community members walking, photo courtsey of Naisha Bepar
Muslim students at UW create walking companionship system
by Audrey ThibertApril 2, 2024
Advertisements

Poet, singer songwriter heads to Union South ahead of North American tour

Former National Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson to perform at The Sett April 6
by Thompson Blade
April 1, 2024
Poet%2C+singer+songwriter+heads+to+Union+South+ahead+of+North+American+tour
Riley Steinbrenner

Poet, singer and songwriter Kara Jackson will be appearing at the University of Wisconsin’s Union South April 6, at The Sett. Jackson released her debut folk record “Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?” in 2023 to significant praise.

This performance precedes Jackson’s North American tour that begins in her hometown of Chicago on April 25.

For her whole life, folk music and poetry have been significant to Jackson’s life, according to a 2023 interview with The Guardian. Jackson got her first guitar at age 11 and simultaneously learned piano. In high school, Jackson became a member of a spoken-word club and participated in poetry slams. From 2019 to 2020, Jackson was a National Youth Poet Laureate.

Advertisements

In her poetry, Jackson focuses on social justice, championing efforts to combat misogyny, white supremacy, white privilege, colorism and more, according to a collection of her works shared with Callosum Magazine. Her political activism continues in her music. As the daughter of a labor union worker, she is intimately familiar with protest and advocacy and the power music can have in political movements. Jackson cited artists such as Joni Mitchell, Pete Seeger and Nina Simone as key influences in her interview with The Guardian.

Memorial Union to host renowned musical trio TISRA
Memorial Union to host renowned musical trio TISRA

In several X posts, Jackson has expressed frustration at unmasked audiences, feeling as though she exists “purely as a source of entertainment.” If you are planning on attending this concert, you may want to consider wearing a mask to respect the values and requests of the performer.

Jackson’s work has been lauded for its vulnerability and authenticity. In the title track of her debut album, Jackson processes the grief losing her best friend to cancer in 2016 and her grandfather in 2023. This is just one example of the depth of emotion she is capable of expressing in her music. Attendees will get a much richer introduction to her tremendous talent.

Jackson’s concert is free to the public and the performance will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ArtsEtc
A woman enjoys a cocktail at a sushi restaurant in Madison.
Hop into spring with these delicious mocktail recipes
Madison Ballet explores love, respect, forgiveness with ‘Timeless’
Madison Ballet explores love, respect, forgiveness with ‘Timeless’
Bad River documentary chronicles battle to save Lake Superior reservation
'Bad River' documentary chronicles battle to save Lake Superior reservation
Sunset at the Lakeshore Preserve.
How to make the best of spring break if you are staying on campus
The bird is back: Return of Cardinal Bar
The bird is back: Return of Cardinal Bar
Photo courtesy of Naima Green
Author shows Black culture in Midwest through new book in visit to UW
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *