Spotlight Cinema: Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is screening the film “ Days” (2020) , which follows a man struggling with chronic pain and a recent immigrant in Bangkok. The film centers around loneliness and the human need for connection. The screening is Wednesday, Nov. 10 at MMoCA, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7.

The Amateurs: The Forward Theater Company presents a production of “ The Amateurs,” a comedy from Nov. 4 – 21. T he filmed version of the play will be available Nov. 10. For more information and tickets, visit here.

Friday Forum: Mark John Sanchez: In this lecture, Associate Professor Mark John Sanchez will discuss how religious organizations were instrumental to human rights protections in the Philippines. Taking place Friday, Nov. 12 at 206 Ingraham Hall, 12-1:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit here.