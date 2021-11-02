- Images of SE Asia: Vietnam, Nepal and Myanmar: Photographers Edie Swift and Robin Downs’ work will be exhibited at The Fluno Center, Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. For more info about the organization PhotoMidwest, visit here.
- Wednesday Nite @ the Lab: Taylor Seale, a recent graduate of the Master of Public Health at the University of Wisconsin will give a lecture about how arts and public health intersect, namely how art plays a key role in community structure. Taking place Wednesday, Nov. 3, this event is hybrid, offered both on Zoom, livestream and at the UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center, at 7 p.m. To register for the Zoom link, visit here.
Pink flamingos migrate back to Bascom Hill after COVID hiatusThe University of Wisconsin’s Alumni Association will bring back the ‘Fill the Hill’ event this Thursday and Friday. Pink, plastic Read…
- Cultures and Crafts: Día de los Muertos Cookie Decorating: Decorate cookies with Wisconsin Union Directorate Global Connections while learning about the holiday Día de los Muertos and its cultural significance. This event takes place Thursday, Nov. 4, at Union South, 6:30 p.m. This event is FREE. For more info, visit here.
- Free Art Friday: Leaf Prints: Join Wheelhouse Studios for another Free Art Friday. In the spirit of fall, the activity will be making leaf prints Friday, Nov. 5, at Memorial Union, 5 p.m. This event is FREE. For more info, visit here.