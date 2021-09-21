- Art Fair on the Square — The famous event, which was postponed to Sept. 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, will feature artists, live music and vendors from all over with a variety of art styles. Taking place on Capitol Square, you won’t want to miss it. For more info, click here.
- Salsa and tango night — Come on over to the Brink Lounge on Sept. 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a dance social. Lessons are available at 7:30 p.m. before the social for $10 per person. Visit here for more info!
- Africa at Noon — Africa at Noon is an ongoing lecture series brought to you by the African Studies program at the University of Wisconsin! Currently virtual, Africa at Noon brings African research to a wider audience. The next lecture is Sept. 22 at noon. For more info, visit here.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream — Presented by Madison Ballet, this ballet is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play, with music by Felix Mendelssohn played by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. This production will be performed at Warner Park, Sept. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Visit here for more info.
- Wednesday Nite @ The Lab — A weekly lecture series on a variety of scientific topics, this week’s lecture features Professor Christy Remucal from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. They will be discussing “PFAS in Waters of Wisconsin.” This event will be Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., both virtually or at the UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center. For more information, click here.