Students enjoy the warm weather and anxiously anticipate the end of finals so they can enjoy their summer vacation.
- “Missing in Brooks County”: Screening and Discussion: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee will host a screening of the 2020 documentary “Missing in Brooks County” and a discussion with its directors. This documentary centers around the work of Eddie Canales, who runs the South Texas Human Rights Center. He works with people whose family members go missing while passing through the local immigration checkpoint in Brooks County. The screening will be available April 14, all day, and the discussion will take place April 15 @ 6pm. For more information and to register, visit here.
- Amplify — First Stage’s BIPOC Virtual Short Plays Series: With the goal of showcasing the perspectives and experiences of young people and amplifying BIPOC voices, First Stage presents three short plays written by BIPOC playwrights. The series begins with the short play, “Copper Horns in the Water,” by Ty Defoe, which will be available for streaming April 16th. For more information and to register, visit here.
- TEDx UW Madison Annual Conference: This year’s annual UW-Madison TED Talk’s theme is “Amplify.Instill.Act,” and features a variety of interdisciplinary speakers reflecting on an eventful past year, from the COVID-19 crisis to racial injustices. This event will take place April 16 @ 11 am. To register and for more information, visit here.
- UW Department of Dance: H’Doubler Concert 2021: Thirteen student choreographers will present their works in the annual H’Doubler Concert, live-streamed on the UW Dance Department YouTube Channel. There will be three unique programs taking place on April 16 @ 8pm, April 17 @ 2:30pm and April 18 @ 2:30 pm. To view, visit here.
- COVID Vaccine Hesitancy in the African-American Community: Dr. Eva Vivian, researcher and professor at the UW School of Pharmacy, will discuss the disparities in COVID-19 health outcomes that occur in the African-American community and how they came to be. She will also highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccination, especially within the African-American community. April 19 @ 3pm. For more info, visit here. To sign up, email [email protected].