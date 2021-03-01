When it comes to eating in college, you often don’t have many options for a quick and easy bite. Sure, you could order delivery, but with delivery costs alone you could be looking at upward of $20 per order, not to mention the astronomical wait times. You could cook your own food, but who has time to prepare a complex step-by-step recipe between school, clubs and binge-watching Netflix? Well fear not, because we’ll teach you how to prepare three of the easiest and tastiest meals that require little to no preparation and just a little patience.

1. Parmesan-crusted pork chops

I know what you’re thinking, “didn’t you just say these recipes were going to be easy? I can’t make that!”

Trust me, this recipe is easier than it sounds. All you need are pork chops, parmesan cheese and some eggs. To make this recipe, crack an egg onto a plate and whisk until the yolk is broken. On a separate plate, sprinkle a fine layer of parmesan cheese. Take each pork chop and press both sides into first the egg yolk, then the parmesan cheese. Place each pork chop on a foil-covered cookie sheet and cook in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. All in all, preparation for this meal takes 15 minutes at the most, and can easily be made on a Sunday afternoon and last you the rest of the week.

2. Lemon pepper chicken wings

For fans of chicken wings, you’ll love how this effortless recipe makes crispy bone-in wings in no time. For this recipe, you will need a package of frozen unbreaded chicken wings and some seasoning. I chose lemon pepper because that’s my favorite, but you can choose other spices such as cayenne pepper or any store-bought wing seasonings. After placing your thawed out wings on a foil-covered cookie sheet, sprinkle a generous amount of your seasoning mix over the wings. Don’t be afraid to really coat the wings, as they will become even more flavorful after cooking. Once coated, place the wings in the oven at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. This recipe is, once again, very low preparation, and takes less than an hour to cook all in all.

3. Oven-baked brats

We really love our brats in Wisconsin, but sometimes it’s just too cold outside to grill up our favorite sausage. On this occasion, your oven can actually cook a delicious and juicy brat all from the comfort of your heated home. All you will need are a package of store-bought brats and your favorite buns to go along with. To cook, place your brats on a foil-covered baking sheet and cook at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, flipping the brats once at the 15-minute mark. Contrary to popular belief, brats will not explode in the oven, so make sure not to poke holes in your brats or else most of the internal juices will escape during cooking. Once cooked, pair with your favorite cookout sides like potato chips, fruit or coleslaw.