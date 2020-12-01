- Christian Sands Trio: Christian Sands is a renowned jazz pianist. He will be playing at Play Circle Theater at Memorial Union Dec. 3 @ 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for university students. For more information and tickets, visit: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/christian-sands-trio/
- Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee: Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee is a student-run Mariachi band based in Milwaukee. Listen Dec. 5 @ 7 p.m. here: https://twitch.tv/wudpac
- In Case You Missed It: “Emma:” The Wisconsin Union Directorate is hosting a series of screenings of movies you may have missed in theaters this year. “Emma” is based off the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Dec. 5, all day. For more info and to register, visit here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/in-case-you-missed-it-emma/
- Life with the Badger Band: Listen in on a lecture by Michael Leckrone, who directed UW-Madison’s Marching Band for 50 years. He will be discussing his experiences and will reflect on his historical career. Dec. 8 @ noon. For more info, visit here: https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/
- “A Christmas Carol:” Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents two full productions of the classic, “A Christmas Carol.” A recording of Mark Clements’ 2016 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will be available for free from Dec. 1 to 24. The second production is “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” by Tom Mula, starring Lee E. Ernst. This production is available for $20 per household. Both productions can be seen here: https://www.milwaukeerep.com/