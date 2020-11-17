Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2020: Hosted by UW-Madison’s Department of Italian from Nov. 16 to 20 , enjoy a variety of events and talks about Italian cuisine. More info on individual events here: https://frit.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/1050/2020/11/Week_Italian_Cuisine_UW-Madison_Event.s_2020.pdf

UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra Concert: Enjoy music from Beethoven, Respighi and Romero at this virtual concert, streamed from the Hamel Music Center. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af6hjmW1cQw

Virtual World Performance Night: Brought to you by the Wisconsin Union Directorate, World Performance Night features many different student groups on campus in international performance arts. Nov. 19 @ 7-8:30 p.m. Register and more info here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/virtual-world-performance-night/

Madison Fair Trade Holiday Festival: H eld virtually this year, the 24th annual Madison Fair Trade Holiday Festival is a perfect way to get started on finding those perfect gives, while also supporting ethically sourced and produced products, and supporting great causes. Available now until Nov. 30. For more info, visit: https://www.fairtrademadison.org/