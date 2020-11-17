- Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2020: Hosted by UW-Madison’s Department of Italian from Nov. 16 to 20, enjoy a variety of events and talks about Italian cuisine. More info on individual events here: https://frit.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/1050/2020/11/Week_Italian_Cuisine_UW-Madison_Event.s_2020.pdf
- UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra Concert: Enjoy music from Beethoven, Respighi and Romero at this virtual concert, streamed from the Hamel Music Center. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=af6hjmW1cQw
- Virtual World Performance Night: Brought to you by the Wisconsin Union Directorate, World Performance Night features many different student groups on campus in international performance arts. Nov. 19 @ 7-8:30 p.m. Register and more info here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/virtual-world-performance-night/
- Madison Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Held virtually this year, the 24th annual Madison Fair Trade Holiday Festival is a perfect way to get started on finding those perfect gives, while also supporting ethically sourced and produced products, and supporting great causes. Available now until Nov. 30. For more info, visit: https://www.fairtrademadison.org/
- 32nd Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Brought to you by the Electric Group sponsors, and the work of many volunteers, the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park is available until Jan. 7. Lights will be on from dusk until dawn.