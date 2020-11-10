- “Daddy Long Legs:” Adapted from Jean Webster’s 1912 book of the same name, Capitol City Theatre presents a two-person musical. The story is about an orphan whose life is changed after they meet a mysterious benefactor. Available from Nov. 12-22 with $20 ticket purchase. Buy tickets here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41599
- “Queer Shorts: 48 Hour Edition:” Local writers have 48 hours to write, rehearse and record an original queer, short play. Available from Nov. 13-29. Suggested donation is $10. Buy tickets here: https://my.cheddarup.com/c/queer-shorts-48-hour-edition
- Free Art Friday, Sketchbooks: Pick up a free art kit, including a sketchbook, pencils and a drawing prompt from Memorial Union. Nov. 13, 1-4 pm Sign up for a kit here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/free-art-friday-sketchbook-edition/
- “Quanto Basta:” As part of ‘Week of Italian Cuisine in the World’, hosted by the Italian Program and UW-Madison, there will be a film screening of “Quanto Basta (As Needed),” directed by Francesco Falaschi, in Italian, with English subtitles. Nov. 16, 6-10 p.m. For links and more information: https://www.facebook.com/ItalianatUWMadison/
- West x Midwest: Claudia Rankine, Jericho Brown: As part of the Wisconsin Book Festival, in partnership with the Believer Festival, Literary Arts and The Loft’s WordPlay, author Claudia Rankine, with poet Jericho Brown, discusses her new book, “Just Us,” which addresses how to talk about white privilege. Nov. 16, 5-6 p.m. More info here: https://literary-arts.org/event/west-x-midwest-pbf-rankine-brown/
