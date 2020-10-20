Inspiring Radical Creativity: A Conversation with Gabby Rivera: Gabby Rivera is an activist and the writer of the Marvel series, “America,” among others. Oct. 20, 7 p.m. Streamed live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EQJCkneh-g&feature=youtu.be

Breese Screaming Fields: Breese Screaming Fields is Madison’s only Haunted House this year. Tickets available for select dates, including Oct. 23 , 6:30 p.m. @ Breese Stevens Field. Tickets are $19 per person Buy tickets here: https://btec–screaminsfield.square.site/

Acts to Grind: Encore Studios, Madison’s first professional theater company for people with disabilities, brings together a completely virtual show comprising a series of original short plays. Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, suggested donation of $5 to $20. Purchase tickets here: http://encorestudio.org/tickets

UW Diversity Forum: UW-Madison’s diversity forum will be held virtually this year. This year’s topic is The Pandemic Effect: Exposing Racism and Inequality and it will talk about inequalities in health care. Oct. 27 to 28, Free. Sign up here: https://www.webcastregister.live/diversityforum2020/register.php