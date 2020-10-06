Bryce Richter/University Communications
- Free Art Friday: Make your own mini clay sculpture. Supplies can be picked up outside of Memorial Union on Oct 9, 1-4 P.M. Virtual tutorial at Oct 9 5-6 P.M. More info here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/free-art-friday-clay-sculptures/
- The Moth StorySlam: A storytelling competition, the theme is DISGUISES! Tickets are $10 per household. Oct 13, 7:15 P.M. Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisconsin-virtual-storyslam-disguises-registration-121518584357
- Salsa/Tango Party: Wisconsin Tango throws Salsa/Tango nights at the Brink Lounge on Tuesdays, 9-11 P.M. More info here: https://isthmus.com/events/salsa-tango-party-tuesdays/?occ_dtstart=2020-10-13T21:00
- Novelists Quan Barry, Anthony Doerr, & Lysley Tenorio read: from “We Ride Upon Sticks,” “All the Light We Cannot See” and “The Son of Good Fortune,” an event sponsored by the UW-Madison Program in Creative Writing & the Wisconsin Book Festival Oct 6, 7:00 P.M. Sign up here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-son-of-good-fortune/register?utm_source=website&utm_medium=event-page
- Amythyst Kiah: An evening of online conversation and performance with musician Amythyst Kiah. Oct 10, 7 P.M. RSVP here: https://fb.me/e/cS9laMckc
- Trick or Beet: F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture will be hosting their weekly Harvest Handouts where they give out free produce this Sunday at East Campus Mall starting at 12:30. This week with a Halloween twist! Costumes are encouraged: https://www.facebook.com/fhkingstudents/?ref=page_internal