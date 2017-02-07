Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

In the Light of Naples: The Art of Francesco de Mura at the Chazen Museum of Art, all day, FREE

White Lies at the Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m., $15

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Open Mic Night at Der Rathskeller, 8 to 11 p.m., FREE

Heart Candy Jewelry at Wheelhouse Studios, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., $19.50

Hornist Daniel Grabois — Faculty Concert at Humanities, 7:30 p.m., FREE

Thursday, Feb. 9

Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Nebraska at the Kohl Center, 7 p.m., 5 tickets for only $10 with promo code 5FOR10

Undergraduate Theatre Association presents Romeo & Juliet at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 7 p.m., $12

T-Rextasy w/ Leggy at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE

Friday, Feb. 10

When Harry Met Sally (1989) at Union South, 6 p.m., FREE

Priests w/ Stef Chura at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE

Noname w/ Ravyn Lenae at The Sett, 9 p.m., FREE

Meatwave at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $12

Saturday, Feb. 11

Paula Poundstone at the Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m., $38

Killing in the Name: A Rage Against the Machine Tribute at the Majestic Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $10

Sunday, Feb. 12

Circa Survive at the Orpheum Theater, 7:30 p.m., check Box Office for ticket pricing

Men’s basketball at the Kohl Center, 5:30 p.m., contact the Ticket Office for pricing

Monday, Feb. 13

One Love Campus Dating Violence Event at Gordon Dining and Event Center, 6:30 p.m., FREE

Team Trivia at The Sett, 8 to 10 p.m., FREE