UW professor examines results of Inside Higher Ed study, provides insights

Inside Higher Ed recently shared results of a “Student Voices” survey, which asked students about their career plans and how well their colleges are preparing them for the transition into their careers. Results reveal there is a disconnect between students’ expectations and their realities post-college graduation.

The report said 80% of students believe college students should prepare them for a career they love, rather than finding a job that pays well or they can find quickly after graduation. But, less than half of students believe their college is preparing them for a career they love.

Director for Institutional Career Services Strategy Tara Milliken said Career Services at the University of Wisconsin are designed to help students consider career paths they may not have originally considered. UW wants students to pursue paths they are passionate about, Milliken said.

“The reality is we know that lots of students pursue lots of paths outside of the traditional track for one specific major,” Milliken said. “And our Career Services officers know that too, and they try to provide those resources and support.”

In an article from the School of Education, UW associate professor and founding Director of the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions Matthew Hora said the report shows parents of first-generation students influence their children by encouraging strong work ethic and soft skills.

Instead, Hora said UW should implement course work geared toward specific career support.

Courses can apply skills learned from the curriculum to possible careers or they can help students identify topics that do not interest them, Milliken said.

While the university should find ways to include career development into existing credit requirements, students are also encouraged to use existing career services on campus, according to professor and chair of the Department of Counseling Psychology and Director of Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions Mindi Thompson.

Students, especially at UW, should take advantage of the opportunities and resources that exist on campus including services outside of their formal coursework, Thompson said.

Some of the opportunities available to students include career services catered to various schools and colleges at UW, SuccessWorks Canvas Modules and career fairs, according to Ph.D. student for educational policy studies and Project Assistant for the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions Kyoungjin Jang-Tucci.

“It’s always a good idea to look, check what kind of events are going on and what kind of career service related career development related events are happening in the institution [UW],” Jang-Tucci said.