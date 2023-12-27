Madison leaders condemn acts of hate following property damage on State Street

The Madison Police Department is investigating damaged property, part of a suspected hate crime that occurred at Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant on the 400 block of State Street Tuesday.

A person or persons entered the property between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and caused “substantial damage,” according to MPD. The damage included anti-Islamic graffiti.

In a joint statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the Madison City Council and MPD said while Madison protects political speech, criminal conduct is never permitted.

“The Common Council joins the Mayor and all of Madison in condemning this attack in the strongest possible terms,” acting City Council President Yannette Figueroa-Cole in the statement. “Hate has no home in Madison, and we must not let it take root here.”

In a statement on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Francesca Hong described the attack as “heinous” act of “anti-Muslim hate.”

“Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant is an important part of our community and wonderful small business,” Hong said in the statement. “No one should be subject to fear and threats like this.”

The incident comes amid a rise in anti-Islamic rhetoric nationally as the Israel-Hamas war continues in the Gaza Strip. The Madison City Council joined various American cities in a unanimous vote to call for a ceasefire in Gaza Dec. 5.

“This is the second incidence of hate-related vandalism in the past 48 hours and comes on top of a string of troubling Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents over the past months,” the joint statement said.

MPD encourages anyone with relevant information to contact Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said potential hate crimes should be reported to police immediately, according to the joint statement.

