Board of Regents to meet Wednesday to reconsider rejected funding deal

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has scheduled another meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13 to reconsider the funding proposal that was rejected 9-8 on Saturday.

The adoption of the deal comes at the recommendation of Regent Vice President Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent Ashok Rai, Regent Kyle Weatherly and UW President Jay Rothman. Bogost voted against the deal Saturday, while Rai and Weatherly voted for the deal.

The deal — negotiated between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Rothman and UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin — would have exchanged diversity, equity and inclusion priorities for UW employee pay raises and funding for a new engineering building, amongst other financial priorities.

The Board of Regents met in closed session Tuesday to negotiate funding proposals, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The Associated Students of Madison released a statement Tuesday in opposition of Wednesday’s reconsideration. The statement condemned holding another vote on the deal after students expressed strong disapproval and many regents shared testimony in opposition of the deal on Saturday.

Future of budget allocation marked with uncertainty between UW administrators, state legislatorsUniversities of Wisconsin administrators and legislators will continue to contend over the future of budget allocations for UW schools, following Read…

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Gov. Tony Evers said he supported the Board of Regents’ decision on Saturday, but was concerned by how the decision was reached, citing resignation threats and ultimatums.

“Rash political decisions, rhetoric, and threats help no one,” Evers said in the statement. “Conversations regarding critical, necessary investments in the UW System should continue in the weeks ahead, and it would be my expectation that all parties be interested, engaged, and meaningful participants in that process.”

Vos has since expressed that the deal rejected on Saturday was the “best and final offer,” according to WisPolitics.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include statements from Associated Students of Madison and Gov. Tony Evers.