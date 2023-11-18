White supremacist group holds demonstration in Madison

About 20 people carrying swastika flags and other Nazi symbols marched around Madison Saturday afternoon. The group marched up State Street to the Wisconsin State Capitol, then to James Madison Park, Madison Police Department public information officer Stephanie Fryer said.

Fryer said MPD received a “large number” of 911 calls about the incident. MPD said at 1:47 p.m. in a Facebook post that the department “does not support hateful rhetoric.”

Fryer said MPD officers reported the group primarily stuck to sidewalks, and that no weapons were displayed by group members.

At the time this article was written, MPD was not able to confirm the name of the group.

Images and videos posted to the online platform X, formerly Twitter, show Christopher Pohlhaus, who was identified as leader of the group Blood Tribe — a neo-Nazi group with chapters across the U.S. and Canada, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said the “presence of this hateful group in Madison is utterly repugnant.”

“I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison,” Mnookin said in the statement. “Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university’s values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities.”

UW Hillel Foundation called upon the city of Madison and the Wisconsin state government to “unequivocally condemn this appalling act of antisemitism” in a statement Saturday.

Gov. Tony Evers condemned the group’s actions in a statement released Saturday afternoon, saying “neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin.”

“We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate,” Evers said in the statement. “It’s repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible.”

Individuals who witness something done by the group that would constitute a crime are encouraged to call 911, Fryer said. The City of Madison has resources available to individuals impacted by the group’s presence. Individuals can email the MPD PIO for help being connected with resources.

Resources available on campus and across the city:

Anyone who wishes to report incidents which may be racially or ethnically motivated (potential hate crimes) is encouraged to contact Police immediately, at (608) 255-2345, or 911 if appropriate.

University Health Services mental health support (608) 265-5600, Option 2

UHS 24-hour Crisis Line, (608) 265-5600 (Option 9)

Students can receive walking companionship through SAFEwalk , (608) 262-5000

UWPD non-emergency line, (608) 264-2677

The Center for Interfaith Dialogue is a resource for students dedicated to promoting the learning and sharing of knowledge around religion and faith

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include statements from Gov. Evers and UW Hillel.