Madison Police Department investigation of reported racially-motivated incident ongoing 

The Madison Police Department reported a disturbance Tuesday night, which complainants believe to be racially motivated.

The disturbance took place in the area of Library Mall after a candlelight vigil was held on the University of Wisconsin campus.

A group of vigil attendees reported to MPD that as they were walking home, one individual in the group was hit by an object, which they believed to be a rock, according to the incident report.

Members of the group also reported hearing an individual making profane and racially insensitive comments to the group, the report said.

The vigil was held to mark the passage of one month since the initial attacks on Israel by Hamas, a militant group that governs the Gaza Strip and is classified by the U.S. as a terrorist group.

Organized by Badgers B’achad, the vigil brought the UW Jewish community together in “profound unity,” as “a poignant testament to the anguish that October 7th brought,” according to the Badgers B’achad Instagram.

In a statement posted to Instagram Thursday, UW Hillel Foundation said they worked with students impacted by the “violent antisemitic incident” to assist them as they filed police reports and university bias reports.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, along with other university leaders, condemned “antisemitism, violence, harassment, and hate directed at individuals based on their identity” in a statement released Thursday.

“Antisemitism has no place in our community,” Mnookin said in the statement. “We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and we appreciate that the Madison Police Department is responding to this incident with appropriate seriousness.”

MPD is actively investigating the incident, and encouraged anyone with relevant information about the situation to contact them.

Resources available to students on and around campus:

Anyone who wishes to report incidents which may be racially or ethnically motivated (potential hate crimes) is encouraged to contact Police immediately, at (608) 255-2345, or 911 if appropriate.