Dane County Regional Airport to offer direct flights to new Florida hotspots

Beginning in February 2024, the Dane County Regional Airport will have direct flight service to Tampa and Orlando, according to a press release from Dane County Regional Airport.

To expand service, Dane County Regional Airport has added a new airline — Breeze Airways, a low-cost domestic carrier which is increasing its number of nonstop routes. According to Breeze Airways, they currently offer 150 routes connecting 35 cities across 21 states. In an article released by Simple Flying, Breeze plans to introduce 14 new routes to seven additional cities by summer 2024.

Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Breeze Airways saw the opportunity and demand out of Madison to the Orlando and Tampa areas.

A direct flight to Tampa is a new service that hasn’t been offered in Madison until now. Riechers said that Breeze uses a newer model of aircraft, the Airbus A220. A220 can hold approximately 100-150 passengers according to the Airbus website.

“I think the price conscious consumer, specifically someone who is looking to fly and save money [is whom Breeze is catered to],” Riechers said. “We’re confident that especially in the winter people will be seeking warmer weather especially in February.”

Breeze is currently hosting a promotion with Dane County Regional Airport for $79 one way flights to Orlando or Tampa, valid for travel Feb. 7 through Sept. 3. Riechers said the flights are just in time for spring break, so that students can take advantage of them.

According to an article from The Badger Herald, the Dane County Regional Airport is the most expensive airport to fly from, costing an average per ticket of $537.70.

“Economically, there is an immediate impact,” Riechers said. “With a low cost carrier coming in, it’s going to bring down the average cost of tickets in Madison.”

Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman — who also co-founded major carriers like WestJet and JetBlue — launched operations in May 2021 and is headquartered in Utah, as reported by Airline Weekly.

Breeze Airways prides itself on ease of booking, complementary family seating, flight features and ability to use flight credit and currently has 35 aircrafts in service according to their website.

Reicher attributed their new partnership with Breeze to the airport’s recent expansion.

Riechers said the recent expansion of the Madison airport added three new gates, bringing the total number to 16. This additional gate capacity enables more overnight aircraft parking and facilitates the entry of new airlines without disrupting existing carriers. The expansion allows for increased flight operations to and from the airport.