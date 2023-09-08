Candidates for District 13 Dane County Supervisor speak at hearing

Three candidates for District 13 county supervisor met Thursday at a public hearing in Union South to answer questions on key topics from Dane County Board of Directors Chair Patrick Miles.

Jay Brower, Travis Austin and Sara Redford are all in the running for the open position in District 13, which spans a large portion of the University of Wisconsin campus.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors is comprised of 37 elected supervisors from districts throughout the county. These representatives create policy in Dane County with the goal of adequately representing residents in each district and promoting their general welfare, according to their website.

At the hearing Miles asked each candidate what the most pressing issues were to them.

Austin, who was questioned first, said infrastructure is one of the most pressing issues. Austin said he aims to boost funding for Dane County’s infrastructure budgets, with a focus on road improvements.

The county should also evaluate connections and interactions between county and local police, Austin said. Additionally, Austin noted the importance of reevaluating departmental priorities to find effective strategies for preventing crime in communities.

Brower said mental health and housing are some of the most pressing issues facing Dane County.

Dane County should focus on obtaining housing accommodations to stabilize residents experiencing mental health crises, as opposed to sending them to correctional facilities, Brower said.

Brower also wants to ensure social workers respond to mental health emergencies.

“Police should not be in the role of acting as social workers and they’re … not the appropriate workers in society to address the concerns of residents who are in mental health crises …” Brower said.

According to Redford, affordable and available housing for students is the number one issue in District 13.

Redford emphasized that the key to supporting affordable housing is to cultivate a strong partnership with the City of Madison and UW to help residents gain a comprehensive understanding of housing requirements.

“Making sure that the decisions that are made at the county level, work not just for the student population in District 13, but also for the families and the seniors that live here is very important,” Redford said. “But affordable housing is where it starts.”

Since elections for county supervisors won’t be held until April 2024, the winner of the vacancy in District 13 will be selected later this month, Miles said.