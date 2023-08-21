Three Dane County Board supervisors resign, leaving campus-area seat open

Three Dane County Board supervisors resigned last week, County Board Chair Patrick Miles announced in a press release Friday. District 13 Supervisor Olivia Xistris-Songpanya resigned Tuesday. Both District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare and District 9 Supervisor Alex Joers resigned Friday.

Xistris-Songpanya’s district included a large portion of the University of Wisconsin campus and off-campus student neighborhoods.

Madison City Council District 8 Ald. MGR Govindarajan said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that the District 13 County Board seat is important because it is typically held by a student.

“This gives students a chance to have our voices heard and represent ourselves to the entire County,” Govindarajan said.

Bare’s district included the Verona area, and Joers’ district included the far West side of Madison. Both Bare and Joers also serve as representatives in the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Each vacancy will be filled by a temporary appointment selected by the County Board Chair, with approval by the Board, the press release said. Public hearings on filling the positions will be held in early September, and confirmed candidates will serve for seven months — through the end of the term.

Interested candidates have until Sept. 1 to fill out candidacy declaration forms and get 25 signatures from residents living in the respective district, according to Govindarajan.

Though the seats will be filled temporarily, Govindarajan thinks it is important that whoever applies considers re-election, considering the seats will be on the ballot in the spring election scheduled for April 2, 2024.

“A candidate who plans to stay in the role for seven months without considering re-election wouldn’t be best serving the community,” Govindarajan said.