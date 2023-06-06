The Juneteenth flag was raised over Madison City Hall Tuesday afternoon with city and state leaders present. At the ceremony, Annie Weatherby-Flowers, the founder of Juneteenth in Madison, described Juneteenth as a celebration of freedom and a way to connect the Black community.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America, was officially named a federal holiday in 2021, though it was recognized as a state holiday in Wisconsin in 2009. Though Madison has celebrated Juneteenth since 1990, it was not until 2020 when Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flag be hung over the state Capitol building.

At the ceremony, Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) encouraged people to take time to learn and educate themselves about the history of racism and oppression in the U.S.

Stubbs said Juneteenth is both a celebration of freedom and an acknowledgement of the pain and struggles that still exist for Black people in Madison.

“Unfortunately, in 2023, the racism legacy still plagues our community,” Stubbs said. “The Black community still suffers from the same harm from systems of power and oppression that were in place hundreds of years ago. These systems may look different, but make no mistake, they still fulfill the same purpose as in the past.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also emphasized the importance of reflecting on this day and learning from the past. Rhodes-Conway said the focus should not just be on enacting policies that promote freedom, but on reaching people that are impacted — giving them the tools they need to pursue life and liberty.

Representative Samba Baldeh (D-Madison) echoed the sentiment that policies alone are not enough. Baldeh encouraged everyone to work together to understand the serious impact that slavery has had on the nation. The community must move forward together to fight against the challenges Black people in Madison face.

Stubbs urged everyone to remember the importance of action on Juneteenth, committing to the fight for freedom and equality.

“Today, we celebrate, but we also continue to fight,” Stubbs said. “We fight to heal the wrongs of our past, to build our communities where every person can thrive, to raise one another as family no matter our different identities and our backgrounds. We reflect and we reconnect, we recommit ourselves to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to equality and equity.”