The city of Madison has reelected Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway, according to Dane County election results.

Rhodes-Conway won reelection with 55.2% of the vote, while her opponent Gloria Reyes received 44.1%.

Juliana Bennett was elected as the District 2 alder, with 71.7% of the vote. Her opponent, Colin Barushok, received 27.1%.

Michael Verveer won the District 4 alder election, receiving 53% of the vote while opponent Maxwell Laubenstein received 45.9%.

MGR Govindarajan won his alder race to represent District 8 with 50.9% of the vote, defeating opponent Charlie Fahey, who received 48.6%.

Rhodes-Conway thanked voters for showing up in record turnout to support her reelection in a tweet posted Tuesday night.

“We will continue to prioritize public safety, build affordable housing, invest in our young people, grow our economy equitably, and fight climate change,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Tonight, we celebrate our and @JanetforJustice’s victory. And tomorrow we get back to our work to build a better Madison!”

Rhodes-Conway received a call from opponent Reyes conceding the race around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters passed the statewide referendum questions on Conditions of Release before Conviction, Cash Bail Considerations and Welfare Benefit Requirement with overwhelming support, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

The question on the establishment of Madison Common Council two-year terms also received a majority vote of “Yes.”

Democratically-backed candidate Judge Janet Protasiewicz won the election for the open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, defeating Republican-supported Dan Kelly.

“Our state is taking a step forward to a brighter and better future where our rights and freedoms will be protected,” Protasiewicz said to her supporters last night in Milwaukee. “And while there is still work to be done, tonight we celebrate this historic victory that has obviously reignited hope in so many of us.”