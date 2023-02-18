Former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank died of cancer Friday evening, according to a message to UW students from current UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

After a seven month-long battle with an aggressive form of cancer, Blank passed away peacefully with her family by her side, according to Mnookin’s message. Blank was 67 years old.

Blank served as chancellor of UW for nine years — the second longest tenure of any Big Ten public institution president or chancellor. She spearheaded efforts at UW to commit resources to research and accessibility and navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blank’s long lasting and meaningful legacy at UW is due in part to her creation of Bucky’s Tuition Promise, her efforts to bring commencement back to UW and her success in raising $4.2 billion for the university. But it is also due to her love of “all things UW” and commitment to UW alumni and students, according to Mnookin’s message.

“While there have been some hard days on this job, there have been many more good memories,” Blank said in her farewell to UW last May. “No other job in the world would let me lead an institution with its own marching band, sailing club, mascot (I’m going to miss Bucky) and ice cream flavors.”

As chancellor, Blank served on the boards of national organizations like the Board of Directors of the NCAA, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, the Association of American Universities and as chair of the Big Ten Council of Chancellors and Presidents, according to Remembering Rebecca Blank.

Blank was born Sept. 19, 1955, in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Economics and later completed her Ph.D. in Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to Remembering Rebecca Blank. An esteemed economist, she worked in three presidential elections before coming to UW, including acting as the Secretary of Commerce under Barack Obama.

Blank disclosed her cancer diagnosis July 11, shortly before she was set to begin as president-elect of Northwestern University. Blank announced her decision to leave UW to become the president of Northwestern in October 2022. Blank would have been the first female president of Northwestern.

According to Mnookin, in her message to the UW community, Blank was a leader who was equally inspiring and deeply pragmatic.

“As so many faculty, staff and administrators have shared with me, she had high expectations, a willingness to be direct, extraordinary mastery of the complex landscape of this great university, and boundless energy that was fueled, I understand, by the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apples, and Diet Coke she’d often bring for lunch – along with the occasional slice of her favorite German Chocolate Cake, made right here on campus,” Mnookin said.

According to Mnookin’s message, there will be time in the coming weeks to talk about Blank’s many achievements and her impact on UW, the state of Wisconsin and beyond.

UW has already established the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History, a permanent center to continue the work of the Public History Project ​​commissioned by Blank in 2019, and the Rebecca Blank Professorship to honor Blank’s leadership.

In her message to UW, Mnookin said Blank had become an advisor and friend to her, making time to guide Mnookin on many occasions despite deteriorating her health.

“Becky was a passionate public servant dedicated above all to making people’s lives better – and a fierce advocate for this university,” Mnookin said.

Those who wish to share a memory about Blank can do so here.