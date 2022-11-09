Almost all election results have officially been called in Wisconsin, with a few state legislature positions waiting on final counts, according to the Associated Press.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has been re-elected to serve a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes by 1 point. Johnson had 50.5% of the votes to Barnes’ 49.5%.

Democrat Tony Evers was also re-elected to his second term, defeating Republican Tim Michels with 51.2% of the votes to Michels’ 47.8%.

There was also very little turnover in the results for the representatives for the U.S. House in Wisconsin. Overall, the Republican party won six seats, and the Democratic party won two, according to the Associated Press statistics.

Live updates: Wisconsin 2022 midterm election results[12:08 p.m.] Cat Carroll: Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has been declared the winner in Wisconsin’s narrow race for US Read…

Incumbents won most of the U.S. House seats. The only change was in the District 3. Current Democratic representative Ron Kind did not run, and Republican Derrick Van Orden won that seat, defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff with 52% of the votes.

Democratic incumbent from the first district Bryan Steil won re-election with a 54.1% majority. Mark Pocan from District 2 kept his seat in the House as a Democrat with a 71% majority.

District 4 Democratic Representative, Gwen Moore, won by a 75.4% majority. Scott Fitzgerald won re-election to the 5th district with a 64.4% majority. Republican Glenn Grothman ran unopposed for the 6th district seat.

Republicans Tom Tiffany from the 7th district and Mike Gallagher from the 8th district won re-election with a 61.9% and 73.5% majority, respectively.

Republican John Leiber won the race for state treasurer with 49.7% of the votes with Democrat Aaron Richardson gaining 48.1% of the votes.

The secretary of state race is still tight, with incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette barely winning with 48.3% over Republican Amy Loudenbeck’s 48%.

Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul defeated Republican Eric Toney with 50.6% of the votes, with Toney conceding the race Wednesday morning.

UPDATED: Ron Johnson wins U.S. Senate race in WisconsinRon Johnson, the incumbent Republican Senator, won a tight race for U.S. Senate over Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, according to Read…

Associated Press has not officially called all of the races for Wisconsin Senate and Assembly, but the majority of results are in and the Republicans will retain control of the legislature.

Currently, results for the state Senate show there will be 10 Democrats and 22 Republicans out of the 33 senators. Results for District 31 are still pending where Democratic incumbent is winning by less than 1 point with a 50.4% majority.

Ninety-eight out of 99 Assembly seats have been decided, with 63 Republicans and 35 Democrats. Results are still pending for one seat from District 33. Republican Scott Johnson is currently leading by one point, with 50.5% of votes, over Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink.

Democrat Francesca Hong ran unopposed for the Assembly seat in District 76, which encompasses most of the University of Wisconsin area. Democrat Sheila Stubbs also ran unopposed in District 77.

The Badger Herald will continue to provide updates as results come in.