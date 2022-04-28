The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department issued an alert Tuesday morning regarding a potential gas leak on 300 block of East Campus Mall.

UWPD advised students to stay away from the area, saying it was dangerous. This information was also relayed to students in an email and text alerts UWPD sent out.

Around 10 a.m., individuals from the McBurney Resources Center called UWPD reporting a smell they thought was natural gas, UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said.

UWPD and the Madison Fire Department reported to the scene around 10:35 a.m. and by 10:41 a.m. had determined there was not a gas leak and issued an all clear, according to the WiscAlert website.

MFD determined there was no gas leak by using special equipment that would detect natural gas in the air, Lovicott said.

Responders were unable to locate the source of the smell but were able to determine that there was no danger, Lovicott said.

According to the UWPD website, anyone in the area with questions is encouraged to ask their supervisor or coworkers.