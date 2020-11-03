Up-and-coming Democrat and Madison-based chef Francesa Hong won the District 76 representative seat in the Wisconsin Assembly Tuesday night by a wide margin, along with Democrat Kelda Roys.

Hong ran against Republican Patrick Hull and won by a wide margin of 35,727, or 88% of the votes, to 4,777, or roughly 12% of the votes, the Dane County Clerk’s office reported Tuesday night.

For the District 26 Senate race, Democrat Kelda Roys won uncontested, after beating out six other candidates in the primary, to fill Democrat Fred Risser’s seat.

The ballot for residents of downtown Madison included two referendums related to the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The first referendum, a capital referendum, would lend MMSD $317 million for renovations and other services for their four high schools, as well as funds to construct a new elementary school, the Cap Times reported.

The second referendum, an operating referendum, would allow MMSD to exceed its revenue limit by a total of 33 million dollars in the next several years.

Both referendums passed, the first one passing by roughly 77%, the second one by about 80%.