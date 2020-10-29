The Joint Campus Area Committee met Thursday night to discuss the University of Wisconsin’s football game days.

While the committee said safety measures during game day gatherings seemed to be primarily successful, city representatives said residents raised concerns about the noise volume from Camp Randall Stadium before and during the game.

“I had some folks reach out to me and say this was the loudest they’ve ever heard noise coming from the stadium,” District 13 Ald. Tag Evers said. “One person in particular stated quite openly and clearly that windows were rattling and shaking within their home.”

Evers said on a Friday night, residents in the area are used to a certain amount of quiet, as normally games are on Saturday afternoons.

Evers also reiterated what Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement — that while typical game day activities cannot look the same this year, there needs to be a balance.

“We need to find a balance. Without any fans in the stands, [the athletes are] not going to have a home game experience anything like what they’ve had in the past,” Evers said.

The committee agreed before the next home game, speaker bass levels should be looked at in order to find levels that are appropriate for the stadium and the community.

Evers said there is no reason the volume needs to be broadcasted to the residents nearby Camp Randall Stadium — residents are already stressed during this time, so noise levels are a bigger concern now than in normal circumstances.

“I would ask, particularly for any games in the future, that you consider dramatically turning [the noise] back and adjusting the frequencies,” Evers said. “Really keep in mind that what you want to do is have an experience for the student-athletes, so that they can hear the music and the play-by-play but be very conscious.”