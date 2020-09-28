Madison Police Department officers arrested a male suspect for stabbing a homeless man on State Street Sunday afternoon, according to an MPD incident report.

MPD arrested Jordan Robinson, 33, yesterday on tentative first degree charges of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct following a stabbing incident at the 700 block of State Street.

Robinson stabbed a 20-year-old homeless man in the attack. Robinson is an acquaintance of the injured man, according to the incident report.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds on his hands and head, according to the incident report.

Witnesses and surveillance video identified Robinson, and a bloody knife used in the attack was found in a trash can close to the scene, according to the incident report.