Sunday night, MPD arrested a man on the 400 block of W Gilman Street for operating a stolen vehicle and being in possession of a stolen handgun near 11:30 p.m.

MPD officers found 19-year-old Marshaun Stevens from Madison parked in a parking lot on W Gilman Street in a Ford Taurus listed stolen out of Chicago and with a loaded 9mm gun, which was listed as stolen out of Marquette County, according to an MPD incident report. Stevens had an extended magazine in a fanny pack on his person.

Man breaks into Langdon Street Fraternity, uses samurai sword to cause damage, open doorsWednesday, a man broke into the Delta Chi fraternity house on the 100 block of Langdon Street, going through several Read…

MPD took Stevens taken to jail and arrested him on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.