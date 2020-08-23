Wednesday, a man broke into the Delta Chi fraternity house on the 100 block of Langdon Street, going through several rooms and prying some open with a samurai sword, according to Madison Police Department.

The suspect, described as a Black man with short blonde dreads according to MPD, fled the scene after being confronted by residents. A samurai sword found in the house was used to open doors and cause damage, but it is unknown at this time if any items were taken from the residence.

MPD is reviewing video footage from the incident and asks anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.