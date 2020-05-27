Early Wednesday morning, a drunken man broke into Tutto Pasta on State Street and caused thousands of dollars worth of property damage to the establishment.

The Madison Police Department arrested 22-year-old Evan Lundquist for criminal damage to the property, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespassing after he caused an estimated $12,500 in damage to the restaurant.

UWPD arrests two suspects for graffiti on UW buildingsThe University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested two individuals for 21 different graffiti incidents on the University of Wisconsin campus Read…

The owner said in the incident report Lundquist damaged drywall, a computer and the thermostat. He ripped photos off the walls and overturned tables and chairs.

A witness called 911 after seeing someone throwing furniture from the restaurant into the street, MPD reported. Police arrived with Lunquist still inside the restaurant, and while he admitted to drinking, he said he did not remember causing the damage.