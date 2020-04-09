April 7, another Dane County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fifth deputy from the Dane County Jail to contract the virus.

The deputy, who is 27 years old, is currently at home recovering, according to a Dane County Jail news release. The news release also reported another inmate at the jail has also tested positive for the virus and was released to recover at home.

A Dane County Jail news release from Monday said there have been three total inmates at the Dane County Jail who have tested positive for the virus. One of the inmates had been released to recover, while the other made a full recovery and currently remains in jail.

Monday’s news release said medical staff are now closely attending to the latest inmate who has tested positive, and they have thoroughly cleaned his housing pod at the facility.

Monday’s news release also recorded the total population at the Dane County Jail to be 482 inmates.

“Deputies and jail medical staff continue to closely watch all inmates for any signs or symptoms related to the Coronavirus,” the news release said.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney commented on the safety measures being taken at the jail to slow the spread of the virus in an article for Channel 3000. Mahoney said inmates who are found to be positive will be moved to a special quarantine unit that is closely tended to by medical staff.

Mahoney also told Channel 3000 the jail is using two UV-emitting disinfectant robots all day and night to clean, and all staff members are given special protective wear so that they do not bring the virus home with them.

Reducing the population inside the jail is important to provide distance between the inmates, Mahoney said.