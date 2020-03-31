Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies at the Dane County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy tested positive March 28, two days after two inmates tested positive. The deputy had been in contact with the two inmates, according to the press release.

COVID-19 Daily Updates: At least 16 confirmed deaths in Wisconsin, 194 confirmed cases in Dane CountyThe Badger Herald will update this article daily as more COVID-19 information comes out. Tuesday, March 31 There are now Read…

The second deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on March 29, according to the release. Both deputies are now quarantined in their homes.

“As first responders, our deputies are prepared every day to run into dangerous situations,” Sheriff Dave Mahoney said in the statement. “What is different during this pandemic, is that the danger is oftentimes taken home to their families and loved ones. That is exactly what makes these men and women heroes. We will strive every minute of this pandemic to protect our protectors, to ensure they are prepared to answer the call to service.”

March 26, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that Sheriff David Mahoney was deciding which inmates, particularly older inmates or inmates with underlying health issues, could be released and possibly be placed on GPS monitoring.

Returning spring-breakers instructed to self-quarantineMultiple students returning from spring break tested positive for COVID-19, leading the University of Wisconsin to impose quarantine measures on Read…

The press release said the Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor deputies and inmates for symptoms while utilizing preventative measures within the jail.