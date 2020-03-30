MPD reported that three robbers entered a residence at 100 Langdon St. Saturday evening at 5:25 p.m. and stole the victims phone and cash.

MPD detectives believe it was a targeted attack. The victim and his girlfriend opened the door after someone knocked, and three young men, believed to be in their late teens, entered the residence, according to MPD.

Robber threatens victim with knife, demands money near College CourtA robber demanded money and attacked a man early Saturday morning in the College Court area. MPD reported the robber Read…

MPD said the victim was pistol-whipped, and some cash and his phone were taken before the robbers left.