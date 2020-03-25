Dane County confirmed its first COVID-19 fatality early this morning.

Public Health Madison & Dane County officials reported the first COVID-19 fatality this morning in a news release. The officials indicated the individual who passed away was in their late 70’s.

Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said in the release in light of the first fatality, the importance of following guidelines surrounding the novel COVID-19 remains prevalent for the community to protect vulnerable populations.

Heinrich said in the release COVID-19 does pose a risk of serious illness and death, specifically for older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” Heinrich said.

According to the release, as of this morning there are over 70 cases of COVID-19 in Dane County. Heinrich emphasized the importance of staying at home.

“We strongly encourage community members to stay home unless activities are essential,” Heinrich said in the release. “In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also our family, friends, neighbors and fellow community members.”

The Stay At Home executive order made by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday restricting non-essential travel and activities went into effect this morning at 8 a.m.