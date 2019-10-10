A man broke into a Langdon Street apartment and stole a gaming system and television, early in the morning September 15, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The suspect was caught on video before entering the apartment wearing a green sweatshirt. After the burglary, a different video shows the man holding the stolen goods wearing a white or gray t-shirt.

Man tackled, robbed on Langdon StreetA 23-year-old man was tackled and robbed by two teenage males on the 200 block of Langdon Street, Saturday night, Read…

The suspect was described as white, around 20-25 years old and has a slender build.

MPD Burglary Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Below is a video depicting the suspect before and after the crime.