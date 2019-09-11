A robber was “taken to the ground by a Good Samaritan” after the suspect stole the victim’s wallet Tuesday, according to an incident report from the City of Madison Police Department.

The robber, Kyle W. Hagg, age 34, was arrested for robbery and disorderly conduct after unzipping an unidentified 22-year-old female’s backpack and taking her wallet on the 500 block of University Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

“Feeling a tug on her pack, she turned around, saw the robber had her wallet, and yelled for help,” the report said.

A 21-year-old Kentucky man chased after Hagg, who threatened to kill the man and “took a swing” at him. The man punched Hagg, taking him to the ground. Other witnesses came to assist. During the struggle, Hagg received a cut on his head that required stitches before he could be taken to jail.

Hagg had several used hypodermic needles in his backpack.

The victim got her wallet back and was comforted by witnesses and MPD officers.