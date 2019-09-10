Madison Police Department arrested 24-year-old Desmon Keys for breaking into a University of Wisconsin student’s residence on the 400 block of West Johnson St. Tuesday morning.

According to the MPD incident report, the student said Keys used a phone flashlight to look through her desk. She heard him at about 3:40 a.m. when she awoke to see he’d gotten into her house. The student confronted Keys, and he left. She said he may have been able to enter through the front door, which she could have forgotten to lock.

MPD used the student’s description of Keys to identify him, and they arrested him later that night for burglary, disorderly conduct and possession of narcotics.