Quintez Cephus, former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver, filed a petition to be readmitted to the University of Wisconsin. This comes after a trial where he was found not guilty of sexual assault.

Following his acquittal on two charges of felony sexual assault, Cephus said he and his legal team would be working with the University to “clean up [his] record” so he could continue his education, the Chicago Tribune reported.

He added that he planned on playing football again, citing good physical strength and shape even after his expulsion last semester.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Cephus and his lawyers filed the petition Tuesday to be readmitted. His lawyer said they requested a response from UW by Thursday.

Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trialEditor’s note: This article contains accounts of sexual assault. Former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was found not Read…

According to UW System administrative code, the only way for an expelled student to return to UW is by written petition. Cephus’ petition will go to Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who then will decide whether Cephus can be readmitted.

Because this case involves sexual assault, the code states that the school’s Title IX coordinator will also consult on the decision.

Former and current Badgers have weighed in, displaying support with the hashtag #LetQTPlay on Twitter.

Now that the nonsense is over, there’s no reason for him not to be on the field with the boys this season #LetQTPlay pic.twitter.com/ZxIaokvh00 — Dare Ogunbowale (@DGO23_) August 6, 2019

Current safety Scott Nelson added, “He deserves this! Make it happen NOW! #LetQTPlay.”

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, because the petition is confidential, Cephus’ lawyer declined to provide additional detail on the matter.