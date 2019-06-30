Saturday night, the Madison Police Department reported one injury after an unknown shooter fired three shots during the Shake the Lake festival by Monona Terrace.

According to Wisconsin State Journal reporting, crowds attending the festival reported hearing three gunshots at 10:27 p.m., and fled the area.

According to the incident report, MPD believes the individuals involved knew each other and that the shooting was deliberate. The victim of the shooting sustained a non-life threatening injury, and one officer injured their leg while assisting with the aftermath of the shooting. According to the WSJ, they fell from a concrete barrier.

MPD Chief Mike Koval released a statement Sunday morning saying his police personnel do everything possible to keep events like Shake the Lake safe for everyone.

“Events of this magnitude are planned a full year in advance, starting with systems improvements from looking at “after incident” reviews that begin immediately after the concluded incident,” Koval’s statement read.

Koval also stressed that isolated incidents such as this one are tragic coincidences, and none of the parties involved with planning and running the festival should be held at fault. He commended the responding officers, staff and volunteers for helping in the aftermath and directing people to safety.