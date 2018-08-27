The Madison Police Department is investigating a “bad batch” of heroin after six overdose calls involving eight victims in 48 hours.

According to the MPD incident report, Bernie Albright, the coordinator of the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative, said this spike of overdoses could indicate that dealers are selling heroin mixed with Fetanyl.

It’s ‘our’ problem: The growing heroin epidemic across WisconsinIn 2006, as an incoming college student traveled from Massachusetts to begin her freshman year at University of Wisconsin, she struggled Read…

“In one recent case, a 33-year-old Madison woman was found early Sunday morning lying on a downtown sidewalk,” the incident report said. “She was clutching a syringe in her right hand and needed two doses of naloxone in order to regain consciousness.”

Albright suggested heroin users not be left alone and keep naloxone readily available.