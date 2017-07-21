Expelled University of Wisconsin student Alec Shiva pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and choking another student in a dorm room while high on LSD.

Shiva pleaded guilty to three felonies including second degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors including battery and fourth degree sexual assault.

According to the original criminal complaint, Shiva sexually assaulted and choked the victim in his dorm room Nov. 10, 2016. The victim was eventually able to break free and contact the police, according to a UW Police Department incident report.

When a bystander noticed the victim in distress and confronted Shiva about the assault, Shiva then became “combative” and broke a mirror and other UW property as well as he tried to punch the bystander. The bystander was able to deflect Shiva’s punches, escape the room and later come back to help the victim.

Shiva’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.