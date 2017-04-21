Two men held a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin student at gunpoint on North Mills Street early Friday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim was walking to his residence when the two suspects approached him.

One of the men pulled out a black semi-auto handgun and demanded the victim’s cell phone. They then asked the victim multiple times if he had a car, to which the victim said he didn’t. The suspects fled the immediate area.

Victim held at gunpoint by 5 strangers on LangdonA Madison resident was held at gunpoint outside his residence on the 10 block of Langdon Street late Tuesday night. Read…

The suspects robbed the victim of $30 and his cell phone.

The suspects were described as two black males around 20 to 25 years old. They were slender and wore dark hoodies.

MPD spokesperson, Joel Despain said it is too early to tell if this incident has any relation other recent robberies.

The investigation is ongoing.