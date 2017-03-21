A photojournalist from WKOW caught himself in the crossfire Sunday after being shot by a pellet gun.

The employee of the ABC affiliate, 40-year-old Matthew Anderson, was covering a fire in the Town of Burke when 51-year-old Jeffery Lovick came out and shot him with a pellet gun.

According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, Lovick said he felt as if the photojournalist was “too close” to his property. Lovick was arrested Monday and charged with endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Anderson sustained minor injuries.