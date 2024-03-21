Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
ASM struggles to reach quorum, permanently tables Hate Speech Isnt Free legislation
ASM struggles to reach quorum, permanently tables 'Hate Speech Isn't Free' legislation
by Jones Millstone-RivoMarch 21, 2024
The PREFIRE science team. Tristan LEcuyer/UW SSEC
Two satellites to launch in May, observe polar regions, global weather patterns
by Sarah MatysiakMarch 21, 2024
UW must reconcile past, let community rename Van Hise Hall
UW must reconcile past, let community rename Van Hise Hall
by Charles ZumbrunnenMarch 21, 2024
UWPD to test WiscAlert upgrade over spring break
UWPD to test WiscAlert upgrade over spring break
by Aiden MellonMarch 20, 2024
Andrew J Graff and Nickolas Butler
Authors seek inspiration in rural Wisconsin settings
by Evan RandleMarch 20, 2024
Preparing Badgers beyond the game: UW takes holistic approach to student-athlete development
Preparing Badgers beyond the game: UW takes holistic approach to student-athlete development
by Max KappelMarch 20, 2024
Advertisements

ASM struggles to reach quorum, permanently tables ‘Hate Speech Isn’t Free’ legislation

ASM chair says elected members who repeatedly miss meetings will be asked to resign
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
March 21, 2024
ASM+struggles+to+reach+quorum%2C+permanently+tables+Hate+Speech+Isnt+Free+legislation
Bennett Waara

The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison met Wednesday to discuss new resolutions, including a motion in support of local workers’ efforts to repeal Wisconsin Act 10, to pass a permanent hold on the committee’s “Hate Speech Isn’t Free” legislation and rename its Equity and Inclusion Committee.

In recent weeks, ASM has had difficulty meeting the quorum — the minimum number of members present required to vote on legislation. When it appeared that Wednesday’s session lacked the necessary attendees, ASM Chair Kevin Jacobson said he would be asking members not in attendance during the next few meetings to resign. After a short delay, another representative was called in and the meeting was able to begin.

During open forum, SSFC Rep. Shia Fisher apologized for his conduct during last Thursday’s Student Services Financial Committee meeting, where he and Rep. Ryan Thiele got into a heated debate about policy and recently appointed committee members, resulting in the meeting adjourning early when decorum could not be maintained.

Advertisements

“I acted in an unproductive, unprofessional manner and I let everyone down,” Fisher said.

ASM then voted to indefinitely table its “Hate Speech Isn’t Free” bill which calls for improvements to the UW’s policies on hate speech. After initially being introduced on Dec. 6 2023, this legislation has been debated and postponed at multiple ASM meetings this semester.

Created in response to racist incidents that took place on campus last spring, the legislation called on administrators to remove the phrase “Hate speech is free speech” from first-year instructional materials, and take a more active role in outlining the University’s opposition to hate speech.

ASM spring elections for Student Council, SSFC representatives live until Wednesday evening
ASM spring elections for Student Council, SSFC representatives live until Wednesday evening

ASM Secretary Jess Harlan, a cosponsor of the proposed legislation, said the aforementioned language has since been removed from “Our Wisconsin” curriculum, and said ASM’s Equity and Inclusion Committee will continue to work with UW officials to address some of the other issues mentioned in the bill.

“My intention is to move in a different direction and talk directly with administrators to see if we can align our stance on hate speech with other Big Ten schools through meetings, rather than trying to force something through legislation,” Harlan said after the meeting.

ASM also unanimously passed legislation renaming the Equity and Inclusion Committee to the Equity, Justice, and Belonging Committee, as well as unanimously voting in support of legislation expressing support for workers looking to overturn Wisconsin Act 10. Passed in 2011, Act 10 limits collective bargaining rights for public sector employees, preventing them from advocating better working conditions and wages.

The ASM resolution holds that the council will “promote the fundamental right of organization, assembly, and unionization wherever possible,” according to its text.

ASM’s next meeting will take place after spring recess, April 3 in the hearing room at the Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in In-Depth
Image courtesy of UW News
Former Badger, Team USA captain Meghan Duggan named spring commencement speaker
A Furby strikes on the great plains (colorized 2021)
Satire: Shareholders disappointed by new Furby design
Football: Luke Fickell's path to redemption
University faces tuition woes amidst funding cuts
Zimmermann legacy lives on
UHS student complaints cite concerns over staff conduct
More in News
The PREFIRE science team. Tristan LEcuyer/UW SSEC
Two satellites to launch in May, observe polar regions, global weather patterns
UWPD to test WiscAlert upgrade over spring break
UWPD to test WiscAlert upgrade over spring break
Rachel Benedict/Wisconsin DNR-Office of Applied Science
Wisconsin walleye populations set to drop with shorter winters, experts say
Can AI enhance healthcare? Experts say yes.
Can AI enhance healthcare? Experts say yes.
Students in teacher education program express concern over student teaching end date
Students in teacher education program express concern over student teaching end date
BCycles are available outside of Union South.
Electric micromobility raises safety concerns, need for campus infrastructure changes
More in UW-Madison Campus
Changing AI landscape pushes campus departments to increase AI literacy programing
Changing AI landscape pushes campus departments to increase AI literacy programing
Universities across country begin to reinstate standardized test requirement post-COVID
Universities across country begin to reinstate standardized test requirement post-COVID
SSFC swears in three appointees, adjourns meeting after heated debate
SSFC swears in three appointees, adjourns meeting after heated debate
UW programs address fear of job displacement due to artificial intelligence
UW programs address fear of job displacement due to artificial intelligence
Badger Recovery launches survey to improve support for students in recovery
Badger Recovery launches survey to improve support for students in recovery
Sexual assault occurred in Langdon Street fraternity Friday
Sexual assault occurred in Langdon Street fraternity Friday
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *